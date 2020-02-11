Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 844 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.16. 46,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.70 and a 52 week high of $336.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

