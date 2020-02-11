Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,814 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 404,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 97,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $247.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.86 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

