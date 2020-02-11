Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $224,201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 59.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

GOOGL opened at $1,508.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,421.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,290.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,508.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.