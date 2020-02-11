Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Director Sells $336,000.00 in Stock

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $66.09 and a twelve month high of $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.