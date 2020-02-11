Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.75

Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jarvis Securities stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 476 ($6.26). 4,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 million and a P/E ratio of 13.92. Jarvis Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 ($5.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($6.84). The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 478.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 474.91.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Grant sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £1,187,500 ($1,562,088.92).

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

