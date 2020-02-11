Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $563.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report $563.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $573.20 million and the lowest is $546.48 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $476.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,499 shares of company stock worth $3,501,626. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $143.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

