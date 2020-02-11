JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Position Trimmed by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. JD.Com makes up approximately 3.6% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. 11,334,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,954,910. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.