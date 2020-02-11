JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 973.27 ($12.80).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 871.60 ($11.47) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 436.50 ($5.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 32.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 838.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 743.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

