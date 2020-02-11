JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JD. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 973.27 ($12.80).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 871.60 ($11.47) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 436.50 ($5.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 890 ($11.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 838.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 743.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

