Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of TRYIY opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.