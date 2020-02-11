Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €12.10 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €12.10 ($14.07) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.32 ($18.98).

Shares of FRA:DTE traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €15.42 ($17.93). 25,566,634 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.71 and a 200 day moving average of €15.04. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

