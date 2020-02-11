Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amcor Limited ADS’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMCRY)

Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amcor Limited ADS in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amcor Limited ADS’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

OTCMKTS AMCRY opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Amcor Limited ADS has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70.

Amcor Limited ADS Company Profile

Amcor Limited provides rigid and flexible packaging products for the food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other fast moving consumer end markets in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments.

