Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

WWD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

WWD stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.98. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,057,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,229,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

