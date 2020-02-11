Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $23,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. 743,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,624. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.