Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Stake Trimmed by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,734 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 603,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 206,643 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.53. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

