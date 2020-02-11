Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 525.0% in January

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ JRSH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 8.87.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

JRSH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

