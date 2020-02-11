JET8 Reaches Market Cap of $336,503.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. JET8 has a market cap of $336,503.00 and $38,324.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JET8 has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. One JET8 token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.03596567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00250349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00137703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official website is jet8.io.

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

