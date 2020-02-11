Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Hits $53,233.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $53,233.00 and $369.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.03606776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00249727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00137347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

