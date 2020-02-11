Jibrel Network Price Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $6,221.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.05797119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00054477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00128187 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

