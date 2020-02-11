JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Rating Increased to Outperform at CICC Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by equities researchers at CICC Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.