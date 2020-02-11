JJJ Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.7% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 829,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.16. The company had a trading volume of 46,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.70 and a 1-year high of $336.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

