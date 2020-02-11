JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 6.0% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.08. 154,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

