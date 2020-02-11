JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $17.11 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. 209,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,033. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.