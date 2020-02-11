JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 2,109 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. 37,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,169. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

