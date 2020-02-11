JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 2,707 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,503,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.