JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 7,766 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.0% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,284,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,733,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,153,000 after purchasing an additional 295,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,262,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 243,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 59,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,106,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.32. 426,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,678. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97.

