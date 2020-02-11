JNE Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 506,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,881,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 19.3% of JNE Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. JNE Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

