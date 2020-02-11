JNE Partners LLP Invests $35.92 Million in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 986,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,916,000. FOX accounts for approximately 23.2% of JNE Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JNE Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of FOX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOX. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,221,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOX. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

