JNE Partners LLP Invests $37.94 Million in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

JNE Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,234,129 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,938,000. NovaGold Resources accounts for about 24.5% of JNE Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JNE Partners LLP owned about 1.29% of NovaGold Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 8,000.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $433,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $542,415.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,861 shares of company stock worth $2,828,705.

NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 24,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,174. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

