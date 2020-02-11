JNE Partners LLP Invests $50.60 Million in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,497,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,000. Coty comprises about 32.6% of JNE Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. JNE Partners LLP owned about 0.59% of Coty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Coty by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coty by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 355,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. Coty’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

