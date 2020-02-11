Jo Ann Beltramello Sells 2,691 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 2,691 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $83,582.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,261.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $34,363.61.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38.

MNTA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. 763,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.00. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $11,838,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 403,661 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.