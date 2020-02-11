John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Short Interest Update

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE:JW.B remained flat at $$44.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 304. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

