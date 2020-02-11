Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at $37,892,195.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,605. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

