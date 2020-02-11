Joule Market Capitalization Tops $34.43 Million (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Joule coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. Joule has a total market capitalization of $34.43 million and approximately $33,778.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joule has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

About Joule

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

