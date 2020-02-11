JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €156.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €156.00 ($181.40) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €149.09 ($173.36).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €148.60 ($172.79) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €142.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.77. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.