JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 93,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,593,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

