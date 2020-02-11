JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.3% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.