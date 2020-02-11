Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) PT Lowered to GBX 362

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JUP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 372.64 ($4.90).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 394.60 ($5.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 394.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 365.74. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 310.30 ($4.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 435 ($5.72).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.