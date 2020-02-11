Just Eat (LON:JE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat (LON:JE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Just Eat to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 1,018 ($13.39) in a report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 793.47 ($10.44).

JE opened at GBX 861 ($11.33) on Tuesday. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 863.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 759.52.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

