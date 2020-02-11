Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Given New $3.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 158.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of JE opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $228.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Just Energy Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 122,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Just Energy Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Just Energy Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Just Energy Group by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.