Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KMDA stock remained flat at $$7.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $287.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.94 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 24.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,916,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

