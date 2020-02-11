KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Stock Position Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 722,113 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of KAR Auction Services worth $36,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. CJS Securities cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

