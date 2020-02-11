Kathleen M. Whalen Sells 1,956 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $286,475.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,920. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $151.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,188,000 after acquiring an additional 335,431 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,563,000 after acquiring an additional 296,719 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,854,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

