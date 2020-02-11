KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 365,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:KB remained flat at $$36.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 414,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,990. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,312,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,283,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

