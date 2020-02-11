Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $66.13. 1,351,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,834. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

