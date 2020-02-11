Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KELYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of KELYB stock remained flat at $$17.00 on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $665.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

