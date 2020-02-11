Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $136,890.00. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.08 per share, with a total value of $180,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $885,750 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.