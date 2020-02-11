Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 3,248 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $335,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,684,095.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.97. 380,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 324.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 54,477.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.46.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

