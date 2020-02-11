KeyCorp Comments on CMS Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report released on Sunday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of CMS opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CMS Energy has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,286,010.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,590 shares of company stock worth $1,201,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

