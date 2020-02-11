KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,708 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

